Quartet of new short plays to be premiered in Sheffield

Four playwrights will give their unique responses to Sheffield Theatres’ world première Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in 4x15 on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, in the Studio Theatre.

4x15 brings together local emerging artists to produce four 15-minute plays written in response to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, staged in the Crucible earlier this year.

The four new plays are; The Last Appointment by Nicola Gardner, The Green Chair by Helen Rutter, The Rift by Clare Reddaway and A Long Morning Quiet by Maureen Lennon.

The four new plays examine what happens when the movement director is a central part of the creative process.

A relatively new role in British theatre, a movement director focus’ on the actors’ use of their bodies working alongside the director to realise the physical potential of the play.

Directed by Sheffield Theatres’ current and former resident assistant directors George Richmond-Scott and Charlie Kenber in collaboration with movement directors Patricia Suarez and Ste Clough, 4 x 15 continues Sheffield Theatres support of new work which carries into the Theatres upcoming season with What We Wished For (July 19-22) and Of Kith & Kin (September 14–October 7).

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £8 and can be purchased in person at Sheffield Theatres’ box office, by calling 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.