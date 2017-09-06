Plenty of reasons to enjoy this hit show at Derby Theatre

Graeae’s cult hit musical Reasons To Be Cheerful can be seen at Derby Theatre from September 12-16 as part of a UK tour.

Part gig, part play, Reasons To Be Cheerful celebrates the infectious music of Ian Dury and the Blockheads in this bold and jubilant coming-of-age tale.

The show is a fully accessible punk production directed by Jenny Sealey, artistic director of Graeae, and written by Paul Sirett.

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Ian Dury’s seminal album New Boots and Panties!!, the musical features a catalogue of the band’s hits.

Following a hugely successful tour in 2012, which was seen by almost 12,000 people and a series of concert performances last year, this joyful and defiant production will tour the UK,

First seen in 2010, Reasons To Be Cheerful has gone on to play at theatres and festivals across the UK, in stadiums around the world, and even in front of HM The Queen.

Featuring stone-cold classic songs including Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick, Plaistow Patricia, Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll, Sweet Gene Vincent, What A Waste and the titular Reasons to be Cheerful (Part 3), this show is loud, bold and

jubilant.

The extraordinary wit and wisdom of Ian Dury and the Blockheads’ music and lyrics will be brought to life by an inclusive cast of 14 actors and musicians.

It is 1979. Labour has just lost the General Election to the Tories. Strikes rock the nation and Ian Dury and the Blockheads’ Reasons to be Cheerful (Part 3) is climbing the charts. Diehard fans Vinnie and Colin are on a mission to

see Ian Dury and the Blockheads play Hammersmith Odeon. With no tickets to a sold-out gig their journey throws more at them than they could have ever expected....

Using Graeae’s signature theatrical language, all performances of Reasons to be Cheerful seamlessly include British Sign Language, audio description and creative captioning.

Tickets are £15.50 - £26.50, concessions and group rates available. For more information and to book tickets, please call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo by Patrick Baldwin