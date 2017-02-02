Play challenges attitudes at Derby Theatre

On Friday, February 3, Louise White will present Debris, in the Studio at Derby Theatre.

This is a piece which challenges attitudes towards depression and mental health.

Badly buttered toast, a fear of Falmouth, and elephants; depression leaves some strange things behind. Love is a neurotic checklist, sadness is all tied up with fear and dreams have a no-holds-barred policy. Louise is packing her depression into boxes but needs to sift through the debris to make things finally fit.

Why is Cornwall so scary? Why do the black balloon dogs keep following her? Why does she constantly need to pee? And why is spreading butter on toast such a big deal? Debris sees Louise trying to make sense of her experiences and daily vices with some much-needed help from David Attenborough and her audience.

Debris has been made in partnership with Leicester Partnership NHS Trust, Attenborough Arts Centre and funded by Arts Council England.#

Call the box office on 01332 593939.

Photo by Lamar Francois