Play at Alfreton church proves to be a family affair

Drama buffs at an Alfreton church are playing the generation game.

Their latest play – a new costume drama for Easter – is a family affair, with four teenagers joining their grandparents in the ten-strong cast.

Seasoned performer Eleanor Robinson, who takes the title role in Veronica, is being joined by granddaughters Abigail and Suzanna Hobbs and Mary Shephard, while Jordan Thorpe joins granddad Terry Thorpe.

The play – being presented at Alfreton Wesley Church in Ellesmere Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, April 12 and 13, at 7pm – tells the story of a woman who took pity on Jesus as he stumbled and fell, while carrying his cross to his crucifixion.

She stepped from the crowd to wipe the mud and sweat from his brow, only to find the image of Christ’s face miraculously imprinted on her veil.

Mixing drama and humour, the play seeks to portray the background to her saintly gesture.

The three-act drama will be part of an evening of words and music for Holy Week, which will include choir items and Holy Communion.

Admission is free and there will be a collection for the East Africa Famine Appeal.

The church drama group, which has been presenting plays for 27 years, now puts on three performances a year.

For more details, ring David Hopkinson on 01773 833627.