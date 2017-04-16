Outwood Academy Newbold students turn back time

Audiences were transported back to the 80s at Outwood Academy Newbold through an array of colour, chart topping hits and overly crimped hair.

The cast of Back to the 80s told the story of a love triangle between Tiffany Houston, Corey Jnr and Michael Feldman set to 80s classics such as Material Girl, We Are The World and Man in the Mirror.

Rhea Hart shone in her role as Tiffany Houston who both Corey Jnr, performed by Alex White, and Michael Feldman, performed by Damon Hutchinson-Man, dreamed of taking to the prom.

Katy Livsey and Jack Searson played the comedy duo Mr Cocker and Miss Brannigan and had the audience in fits of laughter with their first class acting and impeccable timing.

Mollie Davies was outstanding in her role of Eileen, the new outcast student who just couldn’t fit in at William Ocean High until Debbie and Laura, performed by Lucy Dent and Ciara Davies, saved the day.

Ellie-Mae Morris, performing as Cydni Gibson, showcased her fantastic characterisation as she was followed around the stage by the other cheerleaders, running the school and breaking the boys’ hearts.

Bethany Parsons and Declan Snook stole the audiences’ hearts with their rendition of Video killed the Radio Star dressed head to toe in the American flag.

The show closed with a rendition of Electric Dreams which saw all cast members on stage dancing under the stage lights to the eruption of applause from the audience.

Back to the 80s was directed by Sara Jenkins and Jo Ellis. Musical director Emma Colley.