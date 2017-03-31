National Theatre airs new version of Jane Eyre

The National Theatre is bringing a new adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s masterpiece Jane Eyre to the Sheffield stage.

This bold and dynamic production tells the story of one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfilment on her own terms. From her beginnings as a destitute orphan, Jane Eyre’s spirited heroine faces life’s obstacles head-on, surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal before taking the ultimate decision to follow her heart.

Jane Eyre is at the Lyceum Theatre from April 18 to 22. Tickets can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ box office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk and are priced from £16. Concessions and group discounts are available.