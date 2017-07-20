More top comics step into the Spotlight at Chesterfield venue

Spotlight Comedy Club is back at the Winding Wheel in Chesterfield on Thursday, July 27, for an Edinburgh Festival preview double header.

On the bill will be Lloyd Griffith and Rachel Fairburn, plus your regular compere Anthony J Brown.

Lloyd Griffith is the star of FIFA: Quest for the best and has also been on Taxi To Training, Soccer AM, Sweat The Small Stuff, Drunk History, The Football League Show, Radio 1’s Live Lounge Comedy Club and Fighting Talk.

He is supporting Jack Whitehall on his UK arena tour 2017 and is also Rob Beckett’s tour support.

His sense of fun is infectious, his singing voice faultless and his anecdotes are told with boundless confidence.

Sweet as chocolate and twice as dark, Rachel Fairburn’s comedy treads the line between kitchen sink confessional and a bleakness unmatched by her peers.

A finalist of several prestigious competitions including Funny Women, City Life Comedian of the Year, English Comedian of the Year and the Welsh Unsigned Stand Up Award.

She can move from amiable and engaging comedy to serial killers in the same sentence.

Aside from gigging up and down the country, Rachel co-hosts and co-writes the popular serial killer themed podcast All Killa No Filla. In just over 18 months it has acquired tens of thousands of listeners around the world and live shows have been in high demand.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm show. Tickets are £13.50/£11.50/£8 student price. Call the box office on 01246 345222.

Photo by Ed Moore