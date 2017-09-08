Merrie old time is guraranteed as Chesterfield G and S Society heads out on tour

Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society has decided to ring the changes this year by staging Merrie England, composed by Edward German, at three different venues in the area over two weekends in October.

The opera has been specially adapted and abridged by society member Max Taylor, with this version being originally performed by Matlock G and S Society in 2012.

Set in the 1590s in Windsor, the operetta features two Queens, two noblemen a lady of the royal household and a reclusive figure, and centres on three themes, love, honour and duty.

The townsfolk of Windsor are anticipating the arrival of their May Queen and their monarch, Queen Elizabeth I, who is nearing the end of her reign.

The May Queen is jealous of Jill all Alone, and denounces her as a witch, encouraging the crowd to persecute her. Only the royal forester, Long Tom, stands up for Jill as he is in love with her.

Sir Walter Raleigh and Bessie Throckmorton, a lady of the court, declare their love for each other but The Earl of Essex, using this knowledge to his advantage, decides to disclose their relationship to Queen Elizabeth who expects all noblemen to love and admire her.

The cast features several well known principals including Judith Hill as Queen Elizabeth, Jo Howland as Bessie Throckmorton, Andrew Lockwood as Sir Walter Raleigh, Julie Currey as Jill all Alone, Max Taylor as The Earl of Essex and his granddaughter, Lizzy Blades, as the May Queen.

The show is directed by well-known local performer, Nic Wilson, who plays the part of the Shakespearean actor, Walter Wilkins. The music, which features a host of melodies, is provided by an eight-piece orchestra including society accompanist Chris Flint, Andrew Marples directs the music for his 18th production with the society.

To find out if the lovers end up in the Tower or there is a happy ending, come and watch the show which will be staged at 7.3 pm in Ashover Village Hall on Friday, October 6, Bakewell Medway Centre on Saturday, October 7, and Hasland Village Hall on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14.

Tickets are £10, available from Carole Pilkington on 01246 207893, society members and Chesterfield VIC.