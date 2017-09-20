Medium Steve to return to Mansfield next month

Steve Holbrook is one of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums and he will be making a return to Mansfield on October 6, appearing at The Towers as part of his Pyschic Vibration on the Medium Wave tour.

The ex-hairdresser explains how he hears the voices of our loved ones that have passed away. His ability started from behind the salon chair, and he now visits theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

Steve says that he was always aware from being a child that life existed beyond the grave, when he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through the room. “This was very un-nerving experience but it was to give me an early glimpse of what was to come, and now it’s as natural as breathing to me”

Steve started work in Leeds city centre in a busy hairdressing salon, and feels that the years he spent behind the chair, having that personal contact with the customers, stimulated this rare, yet natural ability to hear the voices of spirits.

People used to come in and book for their haircut, and often got more than they bargained for when he passed on a message from their loved one. Steve was always the busiest stylist, and had a 6 week waiting list if people didn’t re-book immediately, and says “I often wonder if they kept coming back for my ability as a hair stylist, or the possibility that they might receive a message from a relative who had passed away!”

He now gives messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones, and by communicating with them, helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension. One lady’s mum came through to her in one of Steves messages, and said to the daughter “don’t forget the brown Prada handbag on Friday”. The lady replied “I’m putting it in my mum’s coffin on Friday, she only died five days ago”. Who would know this information?

One of Steve’s best friends is Jane MacDonald, singer and co-presenter on ITV’s Loose Women. Steve met Jane in a spiritualist church many years ago, and predicted she would be on BBC TV as part of a cruise entertainment documentary. She didn’t believe it, but the year after it came true, and she was the star of The Cruise, the first docu-soap, and she had the biggest selling debut album of all time. She has dedicated her autobiography to Steve, calling him her inspiration and guru.

Steve Holbrook has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, £50,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5000 for MacMillan Support, and most recently our current total for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country – is almost £30,000. He is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this charity.

Tickets for his Mansfield visit are £17, available on 01823 666292, or £18 on the door. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start.