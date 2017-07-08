Lots for you to look forward to at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre has a wide range of treats lined up for audience members to enjoy in the autumn.

These will include a bold new adaptation of a Dickens’s classic, plus two fabulous festive shows suitable for the whole family.

From Friday, September 29, until Saturday, October 21, Derby Theatre will produce and present a fresh and fast-moving new production of Great Expectations, adapted by Neil Bartlett using the magnificent language of Dickens’s original. Sarah Brigham’s bold new production will bring the Dickensian world of Estella, Miss Havisham and Pip to Derby Theatre’s stage and will feature a talented ensemble of actors, including some familiar and new faces to Derby audiences, plus stirring and evocative music from Ivan Stott.

Derby Theatre’s big Christmas production in the main house for the festive season will be J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, a charming and captivating tale that will transport audiences to the magical and mystical island of Neverland, with

original music, fantastic costumes and a talented team of actor-musicians, perfect for ages five-plus.

For younger theatregoers aged three and over, the Christmas show in the Studio will be The Gingerbread Man, a delicious adventure with live music, tasty storytelling and dollops of fun presented by Hiccup Theatre and Derby Theatre.

Top class touring productions for autumn 2017 include: Noel Coward’s Private Lives, a sparkling comedy full of razor-sharp wit and quick fire dialogue presented by London Classic Theatre; the award-winning Graeae Theatre Company, in co-production with the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, with their highly acclaimed production of Reasons to be Cheerful, a raucous musical featuring the hits of Ian Dury and the Blockheads; the stage version of the cult 80s film Rita, Sue and Bob Too presented by Out of Joint, Octagon Theatre, Bolton and the Royal Court; direct from Hull City of Culture 2017 and presented by The Market Theatre of Johannesburg, The Suitcase, a beautiful and extraordinary piece of theatre set in South Africa; and Jules Verne’s classic Around the World in 80 Days adapted by Laura Eason and presented by the New Vic Stoke and The Royal Exchange Manchester.

For full season details, more information and to book tickets call 01332 593939, visit the box office in person or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk