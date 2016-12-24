Laughs galore at Derby Theatre

There will be plenty of comedy to enjoy at Derby Theatre during the forthcoming spring season.

Wonderful ‘one-nighters’ and comedy in the main house for the spring includes Ross Noble – Brain Dump, an evening of laughs and riotously funny random thoughts from everybody’s favourite randomist, where audience and

performer come together for a massive brain dump; An Evening Shared with Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan, a night in the company of two comedy legends who are joining forces to split the bill and your sides; Morgan & West’s Parlour Tricks, a mind-boggling magic show with the time-travelling magic duo, an evening chock full of jaw-dropping, brain-busting feats of magic; Stewart Lee Content Provider, a brand new full-length show from one of the

UK’s leading comedians.

In Oh Goody! Derbyshire’s very own Tim Brooke-Taylor will be in conversation with Chris Serle, an unforgettable evening in the company of one of the funniest and best-loved comedy performers as he discuss his long career with writer and broadcaster Chris Serle.

There is also Ruby Wax – Frazzled!, a funny and insightful night in Ruby’s company following her sell-out touring show, and best-selling book, which helped us understand why we sabotage our sanity with our own thinking.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01332 593939.

Pictured is Jasper Carrott