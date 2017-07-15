Laughs galore as Williamson and co star in Out Of Order at Theatre Royal

Make sure you catch Out Of Order, the laugh-packed farce from veteran Ray Cooney, when it comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from July 17-22.

Ray Cooney is celebrating both his 85th birthday and 70 years in showbiz in 2017. He is working with producer Tom O’Connell on a brand new season of Ray’s comedies, including an updated version of his Olivier-Award-winning Westminster comedy Out of Order, which is currently touring the UK.

Ray Cooney’s credits include Run For Your Wife, Funny Money and Two Into One, Caught in the Net and It Runs in the Family. Out of Order was first produced regionally in 1980, under the original title Whose Wife is it Anyway, with Cooney playing George Pigden. The show was subsequently produced in the West End in 1990 starring Donald Sinden, Sandra Dickinson and Michael Williams, with Cooney directing.

When Tory Junior Minister Richard Willey tries to spend the evening with Jane, one of the Opposition’s secretaries, in the Westminster Hotel, things don’t exactly go according to plan - starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel’s only unreliable sash window…

Enlisting the help of his hapless private secretary George Pigden, Willey’s sticky situation goes from bad to worse, and with the arrival of Jane’s distraught young husband and with the addition of an unscrupulous waiter, Mrs Willey and Nurse Foster, things come to a head.

Ray Cooney said: “Having directed my Olivier Award-Winning play in London and all over the world, and hearing all that wonderful raucous laughter from audiences, it has become one of my favourite plays. I’ve up-dated it to present day and, fortunately, the basic premise of a philandering politician is as likely today as it was when the play was originally written!”

Shaun Williamson (EastEnders, Extras) stars as George Pigden; Sue Holderness (Only Fools & Horses, Green Green Grass) as Mrs Willey; Jeffrey Harmer (Out of Order, Fox on the Fairway) as Richard Willey; Susie Amy (Footballers’ Wives) as Jane Worthington and James Holmes (Miranda) as The Waiter.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.