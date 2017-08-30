Keep up with Jones when Milton comes to the area

Star comedian Milton Jones will be performing his latest touring show at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, on Saturday, October 21.

In Milton Jones Is Out There, the star of Mock The Week, and many of his own shows on Radio Four, will be showing why he is one of our premier purveyors of one-liners.

The Nottingham show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £26. Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Steve Ullathorne