Hit song drama receives UK amateur premiere from Heanor group

Heanor Musical Theatre Company (HMTC) is to perform the hilarious song drama Forever Young later this month at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre.

HMTC has secured the rights to the UK amateur premiere of Forever Young by Swedish writer Erek Gedeon and the must-see production takes place from October 12-14.

The group has been busy rehearsing through the summer ready for the premier and is fortunate to have secured the services of professional make-up artist and FX props maker Jayne Hyman from Nottingham.

Jayne is no stranger to the theatre and film world having been props co-ordinator at Nottingham Playhouse and part of Team Chameleon and aPint Productions producing films, music videos, events and adverts.

Her credits also include working on the Hollywood blockbuster The Edge of Tomorrow with Tom Cruise. She will be assisting the cast of Forever Young as they transform themselves from 30 somethings to 80 year old OAP residents of the Derby Theatre Nursing Home.

Forever Young tells the bittersweet story of a group of ageing theatre and stage stars as they reminice about and re-enact their youthful antics under the watchful eye of the matron of the home, opera singing star, Sister Sara.

Their rock and roll years are relived in an evening of fun and hilarity through Song Drama, a type of musical play pioneered by the writer Erek Gedeon and the cast will be performing 20 numbers within the story, including I Love Rock and Roll, Sex Bomb, The Green Green Grass of Home, Barbie Girl, You Can Leave Your Hat On, I Got You Babe, I Will Survive and Forever Young.

HMTC will be supporting AGE UK (Derby and Derbyshire) with this production and raising funds for the excellent work the charity does both locally and nationally.

Tickets are available from Derby Live’s box office on 01332 255800, priced at £10.50.