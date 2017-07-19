Historical re-enactment event at Old Bell in Derby

There will be a public engagement event in The Old Bell Pub, Derby, on Friday, July 21.

In July 1792, the Derby Political Society, including illustrious local figures such as William and Joseph Strutt, Erasmus Darwin, William Brookes Johnson, and Henry “Redhead” Yorke, gave an historic address in support of the Revolution in France.

They had been watching events unfolding and determined that it was time for them to vocalise their own complaints against the repressive regime of William Pitt’s government and other injustices which felt wrong in their society.

This week there will be a re-enactment of this event in Derby’s history, which will be staged in the location where we think this event actually took place - The Old Bell Pub in Derby.

The event is a free public engagement event produced by Val Derbyshire (Doctoral Researcher, University of Sheffield) with the support of Dr Paul Whickman and Dr Paul Elliott of the University of Derby.

The event will feature actors playing the parts of the Derby Political Society and contemporary poets of protest demonstrating how, in today’s society, we still have so much social injustice to protest about.

This event will highlight the rich historical resources of Derby, and Derby’s strong tradition of social protest.

The event is free to attend and starts at 7.30pm.