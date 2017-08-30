Gwen returns home to star in Derby Arena panto

Derby-born Gwen Taylor will be playing the Enchantress in this year’s spectacular family pantomime Beauty And The Beast at Derby Arena.

The enchanting French musical ‘tale as old as time’ will be staged from December 5-31.

Gwen has had an extensive career on both stage and screen. Her first professional acting job was in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Derby Playhouse and she is well-known for her roles such as Duty Free, A Bit of a Do, Barbara and more.

Between 2005 and 2009, Gwen played Peggy Armstrong in ITV drama, Heartbeat. In July 2011, it was announced that Gwen Taylor would be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing Anne, the mother of Frank Foster. In November 2012, she appeared with Don Warrington in the stage version of Driving Miss Daisy on a UK-wide tour. Gwen has also appeared in iconic films such as Monty Python’s Life of Brian in 1979, The Lady in the Van in 2015 and most recently in British war drama, Another Mother’s Son filmed in 2016, and based on a true story from the German occupation of the Channel Islands.

Speaking about her forthcoming role in Beauty and the Beast, Gwen Taylor said: “The last panto I did was at Derby Playhouse many years ago playing a Jumping Bean in Jack and the Beanstalk, so it’s satisfying to come back as the Enchantress in Beauty and the Beast in my home town again. I think this production will be splendid and am looking forward immensely to starting work with what looks like a stunning cast.”

Alan Bowles, co-producer at Little Wolf Entertainment Ltd, said “We are absolutely delighted that Gwen will be starring in our brand new production this Christmas. She brings a real touch of class as well as being terrific fun and a wonderful actor. Together with the hilarious Ben Faulks, who the kids will adore, not to mention our other incredibly talented actors, we are thrilled at the quality of the cast we have assembled and are looking forward to creating a truly magical Christmas treat for the people of Derby”.

Tickets are selling faster than for any previous Derby LIVE panto, so don’t miss out on the best seats in the house. It’s never too early to book. Get your tickets now by calling 01332 255800, pick seats online at derbylive.co.uk, or book in person at the Assembly Rooms, Market Place, Derby.