FILM REVIEW: Opportunity wasted in big-screen version of Baywatch

As a spoof of the 90s TV show, Seth Gordon’s Baywatch reboot had potential, writes Natalie Stendall.

There was the chance to poke fun at its ogling, slow-motion camera, to satirise its attitude to body image and laugh, affectionately, at its cheesy far-fetched storylines. Gordon’s movie attempts all three but, much like his characters, ends up taking itself far too seriously.

An homage rather than a humorous imitation, Baywatch, brings buddy comedy together with big action setpieces as the lifeguards go above and beyond to save the bay from a drug lord (Priyanka Chopra).

There’s plenty of comedy to be gained from lifeguards thinking they’re cops and some nice riffs on the idea of lifeguard ‘jurisdiction’. But the concept can’t sustain an entire movie and that’s where Gordon’s charismatic cast step in. Dwayne Johnson’s lifeguard hero, Mitch, has a fractious rapport with Zac Efron’s obnoxious newcomer.

Their deadpan verbal sparring is the film’s biggest joy and the only time it’s able to slip into an easy, satisfying rhythm. There are some nice nods to the original series too, but these never quite live up to their comedy potential and when the action really gets going, it’s hard to believe Baywatch is a comedy at all.

Since his jaw-dropping documentary about competitive retro-gamers The King Of Kong: Fistful Of Quarters in 2007, Seth Gordon’s career has taken a disappointing turn. Gordon is now synonymous with middle-of-the-road comedies from Four Christmases to Horrible Bosses and Identity Thief. Baywatch fails to break this pattern. When it really tries to be funny, Baywatch resorts to vulgar gags about body parts and vomit.

As Gordon fails to truly lampoon the show’s make-believe cast of pretty people, the rebooted Baywatch already begins to feel outdated. The screenplay shortchanges its most interesting character, an enthusiastic trainee, Ronnie (Jon Bass), choosing to stereotype him as a tech-savvy loser. Nor do the female cast, Alexandra Daddario, Ilfenesh Hadera and Kelly Rohrbach (as a new take on Pamela Anderson’s CJ), have anything refreshing or substantial to work with. Only Priyanka Chopra’s Bond-style villain seems eager to smash gender stereotypes.

With its bass-thumping soundtrack of party anthems, Baywatch has an enticing summer vibe and its cheesy messages about teamwork are fittingly upbeat.

White sands and blue skies scream fun but by failing to take any sizeable risks Baywatch falls short.

2/5