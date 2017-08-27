Feisty new musical comes to Derby Guildhall Theatre

Kristian Thomas Company will be performing In The Heights at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from Wednesday, August 30-Saturday, September 2.

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes, In The Heights tells the story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washing Heights neighbourhood.

This is a brand new, feisty, yet loveable and exhilarating, yet emotional musical.

Tickets are £14.25-£16.251. Concession tickets are available.

Tickets for this amateur theatre production are available on 01332 255800.