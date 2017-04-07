Early Austen classic hits the stage at Derby Theatre

Northanger Abbey, a delightful stage version of Jane Austen’s earliest novel, will be presented by Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, from April 10-12 at Derby Theatre.

Northanger Abbey is adapted by acclaimed Austen specialist Tim Luscombe, whose adaptation of Mansfield Park was also produced and toured by Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds in 2012 and 2013.

The young Catherine Morland loves a good read and the more fanciful, terrifying and horrid it is the better. So when the naïve 17-year-old is taken by her aunt to Bath and finds herself amidst a social whirl denied to her at home, it’s

easy to get fact confused with fiction.

Having met the charming yet eccentric Henry Tilney and his sister Eleanor, she is invited to their home, Northanger Abbey.

But with her head full of gothic fantasies from The Mysteries of Udolpho, will her wild imagination get the better of her judgement? A delightful new stage adaptation, marking the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death.

Northanger Abbey is directed by Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds’ director Karen Simpson. Karen Simpson said: “I love Jane Austen and Northanger Abbey is one of my favourites. This adaptation is really playful and enables us to

have real theatrical fun as we set the social whirl of Bath against the Gothic drama of The Mysteries of Udolpho. The characters are still so fresh and vibrant today.”

Northanger Abbey started its run at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds at the beginning of February and will now embark on a national tour, playing at many arts venues across the UK, including its final stop at Derby Theatre.

Tickets are £15.50-£26.50, with concession and group rates available. For more information and to book tickets call 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk