Derbyshire’s Best Singer winner Georgii lands dream role

Chesterfield Operatic Society’s forthcoming production of Hairspray will see the fulfilment of a long-held ambition for its leading lady.

Georgii Bailey has been cast as Tracy Turnblad, the lovable plus-size teen in this story set in Sixties Baltimore. Tracy has only one desire which is to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show, transforming her from social outcast to sudden star.

“I can really relate to Tracy Turnblad, who has been my hero since I was 15,” said Georgii. “She taught me that being big doesn’t mean that you can’t dance.”

Georgii was crowned Derbyshire’s Best Singer in September following her performance of “I Know Where I’ve Been”, from Hairspray.

New to the society are Janine Dyer in the role of Motormouth Maybelle and Shorelle Hepkin as Little Inez.

Janine, who won a MOBO in Raymond & Co, found fame in series five of BBC’s The Voice, while Shorelle has performed on stage and extensively on TV and has played Kay in CBBC’s Wolfblood.

Making his directorial debut with the society is Seb Shaw, who has many TV acting credits to his name, including Emmerdale, and has extensive experience as a theatre director.

Musical director Is Jonathan Davies and choreographer is Alison Doram.

Tickets, from £12.50, are available from the Pomegranate box office (01246 207484). The show runs from April 26-29, with a Saturday matinee.