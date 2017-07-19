Departure Lounge is ready for take-off at Derby Theatre

Departure Lounge is back at Derby Theatre, and is on from Thursday, July 20 until Sunday, July 23.

It is a popular and acclaimed summer festival with a bumper line-up of shows, workshops and talks, as the theare becomes a hub for fresh and innovative performance.

You will get your usual dose of Edinburgh previews, as well as tried and tested work, and a couple of brand new works-in-progress.

Departute Lounge will also be hosting Little Earthquake’s East Meets West Symposium and a family day will return to finish off the weekend with some exciting new work for young audiences.

