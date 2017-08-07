Dancing and Dreamboys among Mansfield Palace attractions

Music, laughter, dance and Dreamboys are promised in Mansfield after the town’s Palace Theatre unveiled its autumn programme.

Highlights include comedians Lee Nelson and Rich Hall, poet Pam Ayres and singers Dominic Kirwan and Martin Carthy, who will all be appearing at the Leeming Street venue between September and December.

A theatre spokeswoman said: “We recently enjoyed their most successful year yet, with 100,000 visitors choosing to see shows at the Palace.

“As we continue to build on their reputation as the town’s premier entertainment offering, we believe we have put together a programme with something to suit all tastes this autumn and winter.”

American comedian Rich Hall appears on Thursday, September 14, before Lee Nelson brings his serious joker tour to the venue on Thursday, October 19.

Pam Eyres is appearing on Wednesday, October 25, while Martin Carthy, winner of a lifetime achievement award at the BBC Radio 2 folk awards, will be performing in the refurbished upstairs studio on Friday, November 17.

Poet Pam Ayres.

Irish singing star Dominic Kirwan will be joined by Lisa Stanley when he performs on Saturday, October 14.

Other musical highlights include Rachel Newton, named musician of the year at the 2017 Radio 2 folk awards, in the stutio on Wednesday, October 25, and original members of The Kinks reunited in The Kast Off Kinds on Thursday, November 16.

And fans of global acts are not forgotten, with tributes to Michael Jackson, Sir Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Tina Turner, George Michael and Adele all on the bill in the coming months.

The Dreamboys – “the most successful and famous male strippers in UK history” – promise the “ultimate girls’ night out when they take to the stage on Monday and Tuesday, September 11 and 12,

Dominic Kirwan.

The year ends with the traditional family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, starring comedian and former Neighbours star Mark Little.

n For full listings and tickets, visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk