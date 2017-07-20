Dan’s the man at book signing in Chesterfield

Dan Walker, a children’s author from Derby, is coming to Chesterfield for a signing of his latest fantasy novel, Sky Thieves, to take place at Waterstones in the town on July 22.

Sky Thieves is aimed at children aged 9-12 and was inspired by the Robin Hood story, where good sky pirates steal from the rich and bad sky pirates, and then give money to the poor.

Since publishing his first novel in April, author Dan has been visiting local schools, libraries and bookshops, talking to children aged 8-12 about his inspirations for writing and encouraging reluctant readers to get involved.

Sky Thieves is a story set in the skies of an imaginative new fantasy world, with a fast-moving plot and a heroic journey. The main character, orphan Zoya DeLarose, is smuggled aboard a creaking airship by a gang of sky thieves. In time, the ship becomes her new home - a den of adventure, friendship and discoveries.

Dan Walker, commented: “I wanted to create a story where good is forced to confront evil, but in the most exciting and engaging way possible. If you can get kids excited about a story, and the main character and their allies, and everything they have on the line, and if you can get them afraid of the main antagonist, and their shadowy helpers, you can get them excited about turning pages and reading.”

Inspired by the Robin Hood story and overflowing with familiar literary, movie and video-game themes, Sky Thieves is likely to appeal to fans of Phillip Pullman’s His Dark Materials, Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle and the Final Fantasy video-game franchise.

Dan’s book tour continues, and children in the Midlands region can meet him and get their very own signed copies of Sky Thieves in Chesterfield Waterstones on July 22.

Desert Thieves is the second book in the Sky Thieves series and will be available in all major bookshops in the UK from August 3.