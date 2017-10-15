Conmen do battle in hit musical Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Join Long Eaton Operatic Society as members prepare to whisk you off to the French Riviera for con artist comedy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Based on the popular 1988 film starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, the show can be seen in the May Hall at Trent College in Long Eaton from October 24-28, and features a delightfully jazzy score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty). It was nominated for a staggering 11 Tony Awards.

The story brings together debonair and sophisticated Lawrence Jameson (Dave O’Neal), who makes a lavish living talking rich ladies out of their money, and crass get-rich-quick schemer Freddy Benson (Jack Draper) who more humbly swindles women by fabricating stories about his grandmother’s failing health.

After meeting on the French Riviera, they attempt to work together, but soon decide their town isn’t big enough for the both of them. They agree on a settlement: the first to extract $50,000 from young heiress Christine Colgate (Sian Scattergood) wins, and the other must leave town. A hilarious battle of cons ensues that will keep audiences laughing and guessing to the end.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are £12 stalls, £14 balcony and £10 concessions under 16s/OAPs. There is alsoa Tuesday and Wednesday special offer: £10 stalls and £12 balcony. Call the box office on 01332 874352 or buy online at www.longeatonoperatic.com

The show includes some strong language.