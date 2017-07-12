Charming theatrical experience in the great outdoors

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be bringing their production of The Wind in the Willows to Wollaton Hall on Friday, July 14.

Each year, Chapterhouse visits beautiful castles, country estates and heritage sites with adaptations of literature’s most loved stories, where audiences are invited to bring along a rug and a picnic, with maybe a glass of something chilled to wash it all down, for a wonderful evening out with family and friends.

The performance starts at 6pm. Gates open from 5pm. Tickets and information are available from the box office on 0115 9895555.

Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.