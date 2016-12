Performers turned back time to present a Victorian thriller.

A production of Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton was staged in Old Tupton’s Methodist Chapel hall.

John Harrop directed the presentation which was performed by Chapel Players over five nights.

Cast members pictured are back row, left to right: Michael Lawton, Cameron Higgon, Joe Tucker, Connor Higgon, Matthew Joynes; seated, left to rightL Beth Logan, Eileen Wildsmith, Amy Tucker, Photo courtesy of David Thompson.