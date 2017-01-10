Catch up with Aladdin at the Playhouse

The Christmas decorations may have come down but there’s still plenty of time for families to pop along and enjoy the ongoing success story that is Aladdin, the latest Nottingham Playhouse pantomime.

It can be seen there until January 21. Written and directed by panto king Kenneth Alan Taylor, the production stars Playhouse regular John Elkington as Widow Twankey and offers everything you could wish for from a panto production.

Call for ticket availability on 0115 9419419 or go to the website at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk Photo by Robert Day