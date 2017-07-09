Awards event will celebrate acting talent in the area

The nominmations have been announced for this year’s celebrating of amateur acting talent in the area, the Eagle Awards 2017.

The awards ceremony is hosted on Sunday, July 16, from 7pm, at Derby Theatre.

Derby Theatre

Derby and the surrounding towns and villages are fortunate to have one of the country’s largest and most vibrant amateur theatre communities and awards, of a beautiful Eagle designed exclusively by Royal Crown Derby, will be presented to individuals who have excelled in key areas.

Amateur translates as ‘for the love of it’ and The Eagle Awards celebrate, promote and recognise this love and the wonderful array of theatre it produces each year.

Caroline Barth, head of learning, Derby Theatre and Eagles co-ordinator, said: “The Eagle Awards is a key event in Derby Theatre’s annual calendar, celebrating the achievements of our vibrant amateur community. We will have a fantastic array of acts and presenters again this year, and I would like to congratulate everyone who has been nominated this year. I would also like to take this opportunity to highlight that we are on the lookout for one more judge to be a part of awards judging process, so if you feel as though you have the time, passion and commitment to be involved then we would love to hear from you.”

The nominations for 2017 include:

The Malcolm Sircom Award for BEST PANTOMIME

Enfield Players - The Good, The Bad and The Panto

Little Eaton Players - Robinson Crusoe

The Watson Players - Camelot The Panto

Chellaston Players - Dick Whittington

The Gordon Bewley Award for BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Kaleidoscope Players - The Addams Family Musical

Central Musical Theatre Company - Jekyll & Hyde The Musical

Present Company - The Scarlet Pimpernel

Beeston Musical Theatre Group - All Shook Up

The Timothy Dalton Award for BEST PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Mik Horvath in The Ladykillers - Four Blokes Theatre Company

Jenny Earl in King Lear - Derby Shakespeare Theatre Company

Wendy Beric in Ladies Day - The Marlowe Players

Matthew Shepherd in Allo Allo - Derby Shakespeare Theatre Company

The Phil Treece Award for BEST PERFORMANCE IN A PANTOMIME

Andrew Buxton in Camelot - The Panto Watson Players

David Jones in Camelot - The Panto Watson Players

Richard Kirkland in Robinson Crusoe - Little Eaton Players

Sue Kirkland in Robinson Crusoe - Little Eaton Players

The Gwen Taylor Award for BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Craig Arme in The Scarlet Pimpernel - Present Company

Lawrence Sutton in Jekyll & Hyde The Musical - Central Music Theatre Company

Sarah Towle in Jekyll & Hyde The Musical - Central Music Theatre Company

David Partridge in The Scarlet Pimpernel - Present Company

The Jo Davison Award for BEST NEWCOMER

Neil Scott in Allo Allo - Derby Shakespeare Theatre Company

Jodie Cresdee in All Shook Up - Beeston Musical Theatre Group

Geoff Patenell in Murder, Margaret & Me - The Allestree Theatre Group

The Four H’s Band in The Good, The Bad and The Panto - Enfield Players

The Brian Glazebrook Award for OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT

Central Musical Theatre Company - Jekyll & Hyde The Musical

(Sign Interpreted Performance)

Long Eaton Operatic Society Oliver

(Set Design)

Kaleidoscope Players - The Addams Family Musical

(The Moon & Me technical)

The Eagles’ Judges Award for The Best Contribution by a Young Person

Kiah Smith in The Addams Family Musical - Kaleidoscope Players

Callum Reilly in Guys & Dolls - Derby Youth Musical Theatre

Nadia Potter in Cats -Creatio Arts

Bailey West in Oliver - Long Eaton Operatic Society

The Ken and Barbara Pipes Award for Exceptional Contribution to amateur theatre will also be presented, and announced, on the evening.

Presenters and acts who will perform on the evening will be announced in due course.

All tickets for The Eagle Awards 2017 are £10, concessions £8. For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 59 39 39 or book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk