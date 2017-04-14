Autism in the spotlight for Cartoonopolis show at Guildhall

Cartoonopolis can be seen at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Thursday, May 11, from 7.30pm.

It follows Jack Bray, a young man with severe autism, through the imaginary world he creates in his back garden.

Told alongside this theatrical fantasy world is a real story about living with Jack and his autism.

We see the family’s highs and lows and their ability to pull together through adversity.

Cartoonopolis is part of Derby Comedy Festival. Tickets are priced £11 with concessions available.

Call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk