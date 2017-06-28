And now for something completely different......

Follow the sound of clip-clopping coconut shells to Derby’s Guildhall Theatre, where Monty Python’s Spamalot will be performed by Big Adventures Youth Theatre.

Spamalot is based on the classic movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail, telling the legendary tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

The show features fantastic tunes and guarantees a hilarious night at the theatre for all.

Spamalot will be performed at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on July 5-8. Tickets are priced at £13.25 and concessions are available.

Tickets can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800 or at www.derbylive.co.uk