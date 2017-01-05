A real beauty of a panto for New Mills audiences

The cast of Beauty and The Beast are dancing and singing their way into January to bring you a pantomime at New Mills Art Theatre.

With a massive cast of 14 principals and a company of 40 dancers and chorus, the Friends of the Art Theatre are excited to bring this classic tale into their panto repertoire, as it has never been produced at the Art Theatre before.

Tickets for Beauty and The Beast are on sale now for all performances on January 27-29 and February 3-4.

Book tickets online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime or telephone 07983 344 862 or email friendsofthearttheatre@gmail.com

Tickets prices are adults £10, under 16s £8, boxes (five seats) £50. Booking fees may apply.

There are three matinees including the very popular Sunday matinee but you must book soon as matinees are always full houses.

For more, see http://www.arttheatre.co.uk/friends-panto/