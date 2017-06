Leeds band The Pigeon Detectives will tour the UK this autumn to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their platinum-selling debut album Wait For Me.

And the tour includes dates at Nottingham’s Rock City on October 20 and Sheffield’s O2 Academy on November 2.

The band will play Wait For Me album in full at each gig.

Support comes from Little Comets.

Tickets are available now at http://bit.ly/2sjkOJd or http://bit.ly/2raaEpr