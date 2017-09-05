Sullivan & Gold to air new single in Matlock

Hear Sullivan & Gold singing their latest single Guatemala live in Matlock this weekend.

The song is their first release from a new album, which is due later this year, and has already received substantial radio support from BBC Introducing shows in the north-east of England and Northern Ireland.

Sullivan & Gold will be playing at Designate@The Gate on Smedley Street, Matlock, on Saturday, September 8, from 8pm. Tickets £5, contact 01629 760033.

Their debut album For Foes was released in 2013 to critical acclaim. The album received airplay on Radio 1, Radio Ulster, RTE Radio 1 and was nominated for the 2014 Northern Ireland Music Prize.

The duo have toured and played in many unusual venues/spaces; including Tipperary bookshops, a Derry thatched cottage, Norwich Cathedral, a Cumbrian mine and an 18th century National Trust property.