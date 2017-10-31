Stricty stars at just Crazy For You in Sheffield

Strictly Come Dancing stars Tom Chambers and Caroline Flack, and TV star Charlotte Wakefield head the cast Crazy For You in Sheffield next week.

This classic tale of heartbreak, happiness and a wealth of memorable tunes from the Great American Songbook is at Lyceum Theatre from November 7-11.

Crazy For You tells the troubled love story of Bobby, son of a wealthy New York banking family and frustrated Broadway hoofer, and Polly, daughter of the proprietor of a failing theatre in Deadrock, Nevada.

Sent to close the theatre down, Bobby falls for Polly and, in the guise of a Hungarian impresario, decides to save the theatre by putting on a show.

The show’s memorable score includes numbers like I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Embraceable You.

Tickets are available on 0114 2496000 or http://bit.ly/2hbspT9