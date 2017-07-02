Storytelling for grown-ups

Sibling rivalry is the theme of Matlock Storytelling Cafe’s last meeting of the season.

Mike Poynton’s tales, entitled Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?, are inspired by his brother telling him when he was four that he was born a pig but adopted by kindly humans.

Rachel Murray, pictured, will present Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves, a collection of tales about feisty girls and clever heroines.

The storytelling cafe will meet at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on Saturday, July 7.

Doors open at 7pm. Admission is £7.

Cakes, soup, tea and coffee available or bring your own booze.