Spireites defender Barry’s lucky escape in Swindon defeat

Referee Darren Drysdale helped Brad Barry out of a potentially dangerous situation today during Chesterfield’s defeat by Morecambe.

The Town right-back went down in a heap and looked to be unconscious, Drysdale grabbing Barry’s arm to move him slightly before the club doctor and other medical staff rushed to the scene.

Barry revealed that the match official’s intervention was vital.

“It just went black, the ball hit me in the side of the head and my tongue was down my throat,” he said.

“I was struggling to breathe but as soon as he moved me it flicked it back out luckily.

“He sorted me out really.”

Despite the incident. Barry was soon back on his feet and insisted he was fine to re-enter the fray.

“As soon as my eyes were back and there was no dizziness I said I’m not coming off, we need to win this game,” he said.

But they ended the afternoon with a sixth straight league defeat, unable to hit the net even though they had 15 shots on goal.

“Frustrating, at the least,” said Barry.

“We were all over them in the second half but it’s little too late sometimes for us.

“We need to dominate games, especially with teams like we’re playing today.

“No disrespect to Morecambe, they took their chances very well and so have the other teams before.

“But we have a team in the dressing room that can dominate.”

Barry says the Spireites must put today’s result behind them and focus on a visit to Crawley in midweek.

“We’ve got a game on Tuesday, get rid of today, move on to Tuesday and make sure we get a result down there.

“When we get another win, we need to crack on from there.”