Six well dressings will be unveiled at Ashford in the Water where there will be scarecrows on show around the village during the well dressing week.

A sheep wash demonstration will be held on June 10 at 3pm at the Sheep Wash bridge. Morris dancers will be performing at the War Memorial Institute on June 11 at 12 noon.

The well dressings will be on show from June 10 to 18.

For more details, visit www.visitchesterfield.info