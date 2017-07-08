SIV boss Steve Brailey 'emotional' after 190-mile 60/600 Challenge bike ride raises £8,000 for Alzheimer's Society

Retiring Sheffield International Venues boss Steve Brailey today told how he struggled to control his emotions after a 190-mile 60/600 Challenge bike ride which has raised more than £8,000 for the Alzheimer's Society.

The chief executive of SIV runs 17 key leisure, wellbeing and entertainment venues - most of them in Sheffield, but also in Whitby, Scarborough and Derbyshire.

And he decided on a 24-hour fundraiser to lead an 11-strong team to cycle between all the sites.

They finished the gruelling mega bike marathon in just over 22 hours, covered 190 miles and climbed over 9,300ft.

Steve, who revealed his elderly dad is an Alzheimer’s sufferer, organised the bike fundraiser after wife Julie created a 60/600 Challenge to celebrate her 60th birthday, asking 60 people to raise a minimum £600 in 2017 for the Alzheimer's Society.

She also announced she would run the Great North Run.

Steve decided to organise the cycling trek and said of finishing: "Riding up to the final venue just before 3am was an unbelievable experience. I stood up to thank everyone and struggled to control the emotion.

"I did think many times during the day of those suffering from Alzheimers and their families and carers and I am sure that helped me.

"The ride has already raised nearly £8,000 and donations are still coming in. if anyone would still like to donate and help me reach my target in support of a great cause, they can at our justgiving links."

It means Steve and his team have made a huge contribution towards the 60/600 Challenge target of £36,000. The total now currently stands at £27,252.

Emotional SIV boss Steve Brailey

DONATE: Get the total over the line. You can still give to Steve's charity bike ride on his justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-brailey1 or to others organising 60/600 Challenge events at www.justgiving.com/companyteams/60600challenge.

Steve, aged 61, who has a MBE for services to the leisure industry, leads a team of around 1,200 staff who help to stage more than 2,000 events a year. He wanted to mark his retirement next month after more than 21 years at the helm of SIV, or Sheffield International Venues.

He decided on the bike ride between SIV venues, starting at Whitby Pavilion then Scarborough Spa.

Sheffield was next stop - with photos outside all venues - which saw them visit Sheffield Arena, the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, iceSheffield, Hillsborough Leisure Centre, Sheffield City Hall, Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Concord Sports Centre, Heeley Pool and Gym, Springs Leisure Centre and Westfield Sports Centre.

The team cycled to SIV golf clubs at Beauchief, Birley Wood, Tapton Park and Tinsley Park.

And they ended up at Sinfin Golf Club in Derbyshire.

Steve added: "It took nearly 23 hours, we covered 190 miles and climbed over 9,300 feet but we did it!

"We had a photo taken at every venue. I cannot believe 11 started and 11 finished. Ages ranged from 20 to 61 with different abilities and very ‘different’ body shapes. Unbelievable team spirit and support crew. Proves that team work pays off and amazing what the body is capable of when really pushed."

He added: "So many of us have seen the effects of Dementia and Alzheimer’s on our loved ones and we are all trying to raise money to support this cause.

"There is no cure and its absolutely heart-breaking when your mum or dad has no idea who you are. It devastates whole families."