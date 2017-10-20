Sheffield date for Cara Dillon

Irish folk star Cara Dillon is touring the UK in November and December.

And she will play Sheffield City Hall on December 10.

The BBC Folk Award winning-artist is touring in support of her new album, Wanderer, which came out this month.

Collaborating again with long-time musical partner, producer and husband Sam Lakeman, Cara again delves into traditional roots on the album.

She said: “Having lived outside of Ireland for most of my adult life, I continue to identify with these songs of departure and longing for home on a very personal level.

“Several of the songs refer to places close to where I grew up, making them particularly emotional to sing.

“It feels like a gift to be able to share these stories as they continue to move and inspire a new generation of people.”

Tickets for her Sheffield gig are on http://bit.ly/2xEmWi8