Roger Monkhouse heads new comedy night

Fresh from London’s Comedy Store, Roger Monkhouse headlines a new comedy night in Derbyshire.

He will be topping the bill at the Medway Centre, Bakewell, on August 25.

Vince Atta and compere Domanic Woodward are also on the bill.

Organiser Jonathan Rowlands, whose recent shows have involved both the Bakewell Music Festival and the town’s baking festival, said: “I’ve always wanted to put on comedy in Bakewell. This will be part of a series of ‘Live at The Medway’ comedy events including an upcoming show from Tom Binns (and his nominated Edinburgh Fringe character DJ Ivan Brackenbury) as well as in October Sheffield’s own ‘Cabaret Boom Boom’.

Tickets for Friday’s show cost £10 and are available from Bakewell Bookshop, the Medway Centre or online at www.medwaycentre.co.uk