Quad film season marks Indian independence anniversary

QUAD in Derby will celebrating the 70th anniversary of India’s independence with a short film season of rarely-seen classics of Indian cinema in November and December.

India On Film season includes three classic titles, a new release and a feature length completion of archive footage, and runs in QUAD from Wednesday, November 1, to Thursday, December 7.

Day Shall Dawn, directed by AJ Kardar, is a long-lost treasure of Pakistani cinema and an extraordinary collaboration between artists in West Pakistan, East Pakistan, India and the UK.

The film is inspired by Manik Bandopadhay’s 1930 novel Padma River Boatman and focuses on the intimate struggles, humanity and dignity in the daily lives of fisherfolk in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), a world dominated by poverty and exploitative loansharks.

Prior to the film’s initial release in 1958, when the government asked the producer not to go ahead with it, to the film’s recent removed from Mumbai Film Festival over political tensions between India and Pakistan, this film has rarely been screened over the years. Day Shall Dawn (certificate U, in Urdu with English subtitles) screens at QUAD on Wednesday, November 1, at 12:30pm and 6:15pm, and on Thursday, November 2, at 3:20pm and 8:50pm.

An immortal classic, Guru Dutt’s soulful, romantic masterpiece Pyaasa is frequently listed as one of the greatest films of all time. Made in 1957, the same year as Mother India, it was part of Hindi cinema’s golden age.

Translating as The Thirsty One it is set in post-independence Kolkata (then Calcutta), and tells of a young poet’s ambition. Vijay is unemployed and striving to become a published poet, but his efforts are initially only appreciated by his loyal mother, girlfriend and his few friends.

But after he is mistakenly believed killed in an accident and his reputation instantly soars, he sees that success may lie in a twist of fate. Beautifully restored in 2015, the stark black and white photography powerfully evokes the antagonistic forces at work in this classic romantic melodrama. Pyaasa (certificate U in Hindi with English subtitles) screens at QUAD on Wednesday, November 8, at 12noon and 6:10pm, and on Thursday, November 9, at 3:20pm and 8:55pm.

Miss Lovely, from 2012, follows brothers Vicky and Sonu Duggal, who are partners in crime, churning out horror films for the underground Mumbai’s small picture houses, where opportunism and corruption abound. Skirting censorship and gangland distributors, hustler Vicky struggles to run their operation, leaving the legwork to Sonu, who becomes increasingly resentful.

On the train home one day, Sonu is mesmerised by the mysterious Pinky, a struggling actress. So Sonu decides to produce his dream romantic film, Miss Lovely.

But nothing is what it seems in the underworld of shifting alliances and doomed love…. Miss Lovely (certificate tbc, in Hindi with English subtitles) screens at QUAD on Friday, November 10, at 3:10pm and 6:10pm, and on Saturday, November 11, at 1pm and 8:50pm

Britain On Film: South Asian Britain is a collection of archive footage from across the UK, curated by the BFI, exploring the history of Britain’s South Asian population throughout the 20th century. Weaving together and touching on disparate communities originally from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the films show life before and after British rule in South Asia, this illustrates how the relationship between Britain and the region was complicated by the Empire, and its and legacy, and how the South Asian diaspora in the United Kingdom has enriched life in our country.

Britain On Film: South Asian Britain (certificate PG) screens at QUAD on Wednesday, November 15, at 3:30pm and 8:45pm, and on Thursday, November 16, at 12.30pm and 6.30pm.

The Chess Players is a classic masterpiece set in Lucknow in 1856, where two noble landowners Mir (Saeed Jaffrey) and Mirza (Sanjeev Kumar) incessantly play chess every day - oblivious to the political developments happening around them. The daily life of these two chess devotees is set against the backdrop of the colonising aims of a powerful British army seeking to annex the Indian state of Awadh.

With the King of Awadh’s devotion to religion and pursuit of pleasure, he neglects his state duties, and British rule is asserted. Director Satyajit Ray uses chess as a subtle metaphor for the larger political game being played out around Mir and Mirza. Narrated by Amitabh Bachchan with Richard Attenborough as General Outram.

The Chess Players (certificate PG in Hindi and Urdu with English subtitles) screens at QUAD on Wednesday, December 6, at 12:30pm and 6:05pm and on Thursday, December 7, at 3pm and 8:40pm.

Film tickets are £8.20 or £7 concessions. For more information or to book seats, please call QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or see https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/film/day-shall-dawn--u--s.aspx

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons