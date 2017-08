Have your say

Go karting, a fun dog show, craft and gift stalls and Derbyshire Fire Services smoke tent will be among the attractions at a summer fair.

Hollingwood Residents Association is running the fair at The Hollingwood pub in the village on August 26 from noon to 6pm.

Birthday cake will be on offer at this tenth annual event.

For more details, email hollingwoodresdentsassociation.yahoo.co.uk