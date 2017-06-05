Search

Poppy sculpture coming to Derbyshire

SHOEBURYNESS, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Artist Paul Cummins views his poppy sculpture "Wave" at Barge Pier, Shoeburyness, Southend-on- Sea as part of a UK-wide tour organised by 14-18 NOW on April 11, 2017 in Shoeburyness, England. Wave is part of Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper. The full installation of 888,246 ceramic poppies, one to honour every death in the British and Colonial forces of the First World War, was on display at the Tower of London in 2014. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for 14-18 NOW)

SHOEBURYNESS, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Artist Paul Cummins views his poppy sculpture "Wave" at Barge Pier, Shoeburyness, Southend-on- Sea as part of a UK-wide tour organised by 14-18 NOW on April 11, 2017 in Shoeburyness, England. Wave is part of Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper. The full installation of 888,246 ceramic poppies, one to honour every death in the British and Colonial forces of the First World War, was on display at the Tower of London in 2014. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for 14-18 NOW)

0
Have your say

A Derbyshire venue will host the iconic Weeping Window poppy sculpture by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper.

The Silk Mill in Derby has beeen chosen to exhibit the artwork because it is a First World War place of resonance.

During the war, the mill was home to one business grinding corn and another making medical supplies, both integral to the British war effort.

Many of the poppies which form the sculpture were made in Derby.

The sculpture will be available for public viewing from June 9 to 23.

For more details, see www.visitderby.co.uk/poppies