Outdoor theatre show offers a walk on the wild side

Families across Derbyshire will be able to join in with an exciting and unusual outdoor theatre adventure. Bakewell based theatre company, Babbling Vagabonds, are set to take audiences on a really wild walk in their new outdoor production.

A Wild Walk - The Golden Thief involves a king who sends his son on a quest to find the culprit who has stolen his golden apple but the prince will need help from the audience.

Catch the fun at Markeaton Park, Derby, on July 29 and 30; Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale on August 2; The National Stone Centre, Wirksworth on August 5 and 6.

Details: www.babblingvagabonds.co.uk