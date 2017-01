Celebrate the New Year in style at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel which is hosting a concert by the Sheffield Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra will be performing a varied programme on January 8 at 3pm. Light music favourites, Viennese classics and a TV or radio theme tune will be on the playlist.

Tickets are priced at £17.50 and £15.50. To book, call 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk