Oddity Road back 90s indie stars Space

Emerging from Hope Valley and Sheffield, Oddity Road are young musicians with a bright future in the music business.

The group, featuring Joel Gilbourne on bass, Ethan Lambert on drums, Dan Brennan on guitar and Jack Heath on vocals and guitar have won the support slot for indie group Space when they play Buxton’s Pavilion Art Centre as part of their new UK tour.

It’s not the first time that Oddity Road has performed at the venue; the group were invited to play Indigo Nights, a teenage band night last December, where they went down a storm.

Last year also saw the lads hit the stage for the first time delivering energetic live sets at Tramlines, the O2, The Plug and The Leadmill Sheffield, amongst many others; and also picking up radio airplay on BBC Introducing along the way!

This year has taken off in fine style for Oddity Road: not only are they joining the indie music legends Space, but also The Sherlocks at a number of venues during their massive UK tour.

Oddity Road will be opening for Space at the Pavilion Arts Centre on Thursday, February 9, at 7.30pm.

First coming to prominence in the mid-1990s, Space have sold over two million albums worldwide with titles including Spiders, Tin Planet, Suburban Rock and Roll and Attack of the Mutant 50ft Kebab.

The band continues to write gritty and creatively interesting pop songs, making for a feel-good night of new music combined with 90s nostalgia.

Their new album Give Me your Future has been produced by Grammy and BRIT award-winning producer Steve Levine, who has worked with The Clash, Culture Cub, Beach Boys, Deniece Williams and Gary Moore to name a few.

Tickets for the Buxton gig cost £15. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.co.uk