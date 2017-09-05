New season starts at Calver Film

Calver Film is starting its new programme at the Village Hall, Calver on September 14.

The screening will be of the film Lion (PG).

The club is a very sociable group with a bar and comfortable seating, as well as a large screen and up-to-date sound system. The club welcomes new members and anybody who would like to try out a guest. There is a raffle for a local charity every month.

In Lion, five-year-old Saroo gets lost, a train takes him away from his family and thousands of miles across India. Saroo learns to survive alone in Kolkata before being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty five years later, using Google maps and very few memories, Saroo determines to find his birth family.

The charity of the month at this screening will be the Derbyshire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The AGM will take place before the film.