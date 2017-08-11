New musical Crooners stars ex-pro footballer

New comedy musical Crooners follows the story of three very British gentlemen who are suave, self-assured, stylish as they defend the role of a crooner in our modern world.

By the very same nature, it is not always obvious that these characteristics are adopted quite so well by the quintessentially British.

Cue a splendiferous injection of British comedy. And an outrageous injection of big band swing.

The show, which will be staged at Buxton Opera House on August 27, features three of the finest crooners, Roman Marek, Jim Whiteley and Phil Barley. Jim, an ex-professional footballer (Ireland International, Manchester City and Wrexham) features as an all singing and tap dancing main crooner! Roman has written the comedy script.

Music will be performed by The Mini Big Band and there will be more than 25 big band swing classics.

Tickets for Crooners cost £20. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk