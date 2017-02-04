You’ll be hooked by Dennis and his hits galore at RCH

Dr Hook starring Dennis Locorriere will bring their Timeless World Tour 2017 to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 9.

Following a series of sell-out performances in 2016, the Timeless tour of the UK has been extended into 2017 due to overwhelming public demand.

From the very beginnings of Dr Hook to the height of their success, Dennis Locorriere was the unmistakable voice of the band’s biggest hits and best loved songs.

Receiving more than 70 Platinum and Gold Discs, Dr Hook have reached legendary status in many countries.

Reviving special memories with classics such as Sylvia’s Mother, Sexy Eyes, A Little Bit More, When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman, Sharing The Night Together, The Cover Of Rolling Stone and Queen Of The Silver Dollar, don’t miss the opportunity of seeing Dr Hook live.

The show will starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £29-£35 and are available by going to www.trch.co.uk or by calling 0115 989 5555.