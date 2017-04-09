VIDEO: T.Rextasy recreate Marc Bolan’s rock-a-boogie songs

Tribute band T.Rextasy has been performing all over the world for 25 years, a career that ironically outlives Marc Bolan’s very own T.Rex.

The group are currently playing up and down the country on the Marc Bolan 40th commemorative anniversary tour which visits Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on April 21.

Marc was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era. With Bolan’s special ingredient of rock-a-boogie songs throughout the 1970s including ‘Telegram Sam’ and ‘Jeepster’ he was able to obtain what would be yet another Top 20 record in 1976 that has since become one of the most memorable and everlasting signature tunes, ‘I Love to Boogie’.

T.Rextasy is accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan and T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan’s catalogue management,

The skilled musicianship of Danielz (vocals and lead guitar), Neil Cross (rhythm guitars, backing vocals), Rob Butterfield (bass guitar, backing vocals) and John Skelton (drums) lets the timeless music and legacy of Marc Bolan and T.Rex live on, performing everything from 20th Century Boy to Children of the Revolution and Telegraph Sam to Hot Love with superb authenticity.

This full-on concert showcases all of the hits and more, with both electric and acoustic performances, faithfully recreating the energy and performance of Marc Bolan and T.Rex.

Tickets for the Chesterfield performance are £17, £16 (concessions) and £14 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk